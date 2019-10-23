W.W. Grainger down post Q3 results, reiterated FY2019 outlook

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) reports volume rose 2.5% in Q3.

Daily sales for the quarter increased 2.5%.

U.S. segment and endless assortment business grew 4.5% on a daily basis.

Sales in the United States grew 6% for the quarter.

Adjusted Gross margin down 80 bps to 37.3%

Adjusted operating margin rate declined 20 bps to 11.5%.

The creturned $279M to shareholders through $79M in dividends and $200M used to buy back ~725K shares during the quarter.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: +2% to +5%; Gross profit margin rate: 38.1% to 38.7%; Operating margin rate: 12.2% to 13%; Diluted EPS: $17.10 to $18.70.

GWW -3.03% premarket.

