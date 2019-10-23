Dick's CEO mentioned as third-party presidential candidate

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) CEO Ed Stack may be quietly considering a run for president as a third-party candidate, according to Politico.

Focus groups in Wisconsin were reportedly questioned on a three-way matchup with Donald Trump and Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren.

Stack's most notable dalliance with politics was through the company's halt of assault-style guns, a decision that hasn't impacted sales at the sporting good chain negatively.

There hasn't been any official confirmation from Stack or Dick's that a presidential run is in the works. Earlier this year, shares of Starbucks were unaffected when founder Howard Schultz investigated a presidential run.

Shares of DKS are flat in premarket trading.