Northern Trust Q3 helped by rising servicing fees

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Q3 EPS of $1.69 exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.64 and compares with EPS of $1.75 in Q2 and $1.58 in Q3 2018.

“Trust, investment, and other servicing fees increased 4% from one year ago driven by new business, while expenses increased 3%,” said Chairman and CEO Michael O'Grady.

Q3 net interest income of $425.3M is fairly even with $425.1M in Q2 and up 2% from $418.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest margin of 1.61%, unchanged from Q2 and up from 1.47% in Q3 2018.

Q3 total revenue on FTE basis of $1.55B, up 2% Q/Q and 4% Y/Y; compares with consensus of $1.552B.

Assets under custody/administration of $11.57T, up 2% from June 30, 2019 and up 7% from Sept. 30, 2018.

Assets under management of $1.20T, up 2% from June 30, 2019 and up 3% from Sept. 30, 2018.

Return on average common equity of 14.9% slips from 15.9% in Q2 and 15.1% in Q3 2018.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

