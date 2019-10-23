Macrogenics down 14% premarket on doubts with margetuximab data

Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) slips 14% premarket, albeit on only 620 shares, on the heels of updated survival data from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating margetuximab in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.

The combination of the HER2-targeting monoclonal antibody and chemo showed a median increase in overall survival (OS) of 1.8 months (21.6 months vs. 19.8 months) compared to the combination of Roche's Herceptin + chemo with 11.5% less risk of death (hazard ratio = 0.885). The confidence interval for the hazard ratio, however, was 0.693 - 1.130 with a p value of 0.326, meaning, basically, that treatment with margetuximab may not have improved survival at all.