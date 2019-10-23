Freeport posts Q3 loss as copper, gold sales slide

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -2.4% pre-market after reporting a slight adjusted Q3 loss and a nearly one-third Y/Y dropoff in revenues to $3.31B from $4.91B in the prior-year quarter.

Q3 copper production fell 14% to 864M lbs. from 1B lbs. a year earlier, and gold production plunged 56% to 333K oz. for 760K oz. in the same period a year ago.

FCX says Q3 copper and gold sales were lower than in the year-ago quarter mostly because of anticipated lower mill rates and ore grades as the Grasberg mine in Indonesia transitions mining from the open pit to underground.

Q3 copper sales also were lower in South America, reflecting the timing of shipments and lower grades and recovery rates at Cerro Verde, offset by higher copper sales in North America.

Average realized prices in Q3 were $2.62/lb. for copper, $1,487/oz. for gold and $12.89/lb. for molybdenum.

FCX continues to forecast full-year sales of 3.3B lbs. of copper, 874K oz. of gold and 92M lbs. of molybdenum.