More on Teledyne Q3 results; raises FY19 EPS guidance

Teledyne (NYSE:TDY) Q3 reported Q3 sales growth of 10.6% Y/Y to $802.2M, reflecting strong sales of defense electronics and advanced detectors, as well as a recovery in marine instrumentation.

Sales by segments: Instrumentation $282.9M (+10.4% Y/Y); Digital Imaging $244M (+10.6% Y/Y); Aerospace and Defense Electronics $177.1M (+10.5% Y/Y); and Engineered Systems $98.2M (+11.5% Y/Y).

Q3 Operating margin improved by 150 bps to 16%.

SG&A expenses were $185.8M (+7% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 23.2% down by 77 bps.

Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $150.9M, compared with $141.9M a year ago; and FCF of $125.8M compared to $121M a year ago.

4Q19 Guidance: GAAP EPS $2.71 to $2.76.

FY19 Guidance, raised: GAAP EPS $10.37 to $10.42 (prior $9.86 to $9.96); and estimates tax rate of 21.9%.

Previously: Teledyne EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)