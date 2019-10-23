AIG launches syndicate at Lloyd's for U.S. high net worth customer segment

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) proposes to launch a new syndicate at Lloyd's serving the specialist U.S. high net worth market that will start writing business effective Jan. 1, 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

This specialist syndicate represents new business in the Lloyd's market, writing up to $1B in gross written premiums.

Syndicate 2019 will be managed by Talbot Underwriting Limited, the managing agency acquired by AIG in 2018, and will underwrite risks in the U.S. high net worth segment.

AIG says Syndicate 2019 will enable its Private Client Group's clients to benefit from additional products and holistic risk management solutions provided through the Lloyd's market.