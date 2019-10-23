ABB's Q3 earnings top expectations even as U.S., China orders weaken

ABB +3.8% pre-market after reporting a 15% drop in Q3 earnings that nevertheless easily beat analyst estimates, although the company says conditions are weakening in the U.S. and China.

Q3 revenues fell 3% to $6.89B from $7.1B in the year-ago period, but the company restated the 2018 figures to reflect the sale of its power grids business.

Operational EBITDA slipped a bit to $806M from $814M but topped analyst expectations for $792M, according to consensus provided by the company.

ABB says its U.S. orders fell 1% Y/Y during the quarter and orders from China fell 7%, although the company says it is relatively insulated because its Chinese factories supply mostly local customers.

ABB says it still expects to see "slight revenue growth" for the full year with improved profitability as its cost-savings plan came into effect.