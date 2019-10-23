Pizza Hut and Kellogg go Incogmeato

A Pizza Hut store in Phoenix is testing a new pizza topped with Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms plant-based Italian sausage.

"Incogmeato is a new-to-the-world brand created to challenge convention on delicious plant-based food," says Kellogg away-from home business exec Wendy Davidson. "Pizza Hut is the innovation leader in its category, and we are excited to partner with them to develop a tasty, first-ever plant-based pizza to satisfy what flexitarians are seeking today," she adds.

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Kellogg (NYSE:K) have collaborated before, but not in the alternative protein space.