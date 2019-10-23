Axovant up 15% premarket on encouraging Tay-Sachs gene therapy data

Thinly traded micro cap Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) is up 15% premarket on light volume in reaction to preliminary data from an expanded access study administering gene therapy candidate AXO-AAV-GM2 to two patients with Tay-Sachs disease, a rare inherited neurodegenerative disorder characterized by progressive loss of motor skills, vision and hearing. The results are being presented at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Congress in Barcelona.

According to R&D chief Dr. Gavin Corcoran, the data showed the first evidence for potential disease modification. Specifically, MRI images indicated preserved brain architecture and improved myelination in the early symptomatic child treated at 10 months of age, coupled with stability of neuromuscular function.

The other treated child, who had severe advanced disease at time of dosing, has been clinically stable for 11 months.

On the safety front, both patients tolerated the gene therapy well with no serious adverse events or clinically relevant abnormalities observed to date.