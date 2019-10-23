Foamix secures manufacturing source for Amzeeq; shares up 1% premarket

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) inks an agreement with ASM Aerosol-Service for the manufacture and supply of AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, approved by the FDA last week for acne vulgaris, and FMX103 (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5% for the potential treatment of papulopustular rosacea. ASM will make the products at its facility in Möhlin, Switzerland.

The agreement frees up an additional $20M of financing under its existing credit deal with Perceptive and OrbiMed which will fund the commercial launch of AMZEEQ and FMX103, if approved.

Foamix expects to launch the former in January 2020.