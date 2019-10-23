New Mountain Finance -2.4% as stock offering prices

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) slides 2.4% to $13.23 in premarket trading after the company's offering of 8M shares prices at $13.25 per share, 2.2% lower than its closing price of $13.55 on Tuesday.

Certain of the company's officers and interested directors are buying an aggregate of 400,000 shares in this offering at the public offering price.

NMFC's investment adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC LLC, agrees to bear the sales load of 41 cents per share payable to the underwriters, other than the 400,000 shares to be purchased by officers and interested directors, for which no sale load is payable to the underwriters.

The adviser also agreed to pay the underwriters an additional supplement payment of 35 cents per share, which reflects the difference between the actual public offering price of $13.25 per share and the net proceeds of $13.60 per share received by the company in the offering.

The net amount received by the company is believed to be in excess of book value and therefore accretive to shareholders.

Offering is expected to close on Oct. 25, 2019.

Company has granted a greenshoe option for up to an additional 1.2M shares.

New Mountain Finance plans to use proceeds primarily for new investments in portfolio companies.

