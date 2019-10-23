Cleveland-Cliffs on the rise after easy Q3 earnings topper

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) +3.6% pre-market after reporting a strong Q3 earnings beat even as revenues fell 25% Y/Y to $555M from $742M a year ago.

CLF says Q3 mining and pelletizing pellet sales volume fell 11% Y/Y to 5.8M long tons, or $96/lt, citing reduced customer nominations.

For the full year, CLF expects to realize mining and pelletizing revenue rates of $97-$102/lt, assuming spot prices as of Oct. 22 at iron ore of $86/mt, hot-rolled coil steel of $479/st and a pellet premium of $36/mt.

CLF also lowers expectations for FY 2019 total capex to $625M-$675M from its previous guidance of $650M-$700M.

CEO Laurence Goncalves says the company believes current weak steel prices in the U.S. are temporary and the cyclical nature of its business should be largely mitigated as HBI starts up next year.