Verint Systems gains a bull at Needham

Needham initiates Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) with a Buy rating and a $53 target.

Analyst Ryan MacDonald: "Verint is a company in the midst of a transition, focused on cloud and software initiatives in each business segment that, in our view, should result in an improved fundamental business model that produces double-digit revenue growth as well as EBITDA margin expansion."

The analyst notes that VRNT is still in the early innings of this transition, which could create some volatility.