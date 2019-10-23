Verint Systems gains a bull at Needham

Needham initiates Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) with a Buy rating and a $53 target.
Analyst Ryan MacDonald: "Verint is a company in the midst of a transition, focused on cloud and software initiatives in each business segment that, in our view, should result in an improved fundamental business model that produces double-digit revenue growth as well as EBITDA margin expansion."
The analyst notes that VRNT is still in the early innings of this transition, which could create some volatility.
Verint shares are up 0.8% pre-market to $43. The company has a Buy average Sell Side rating.
