Neste Q3 earnings boosted by renewables

Neste says (OTCPK:NTOIF) that it reported its highest ever quarterly profit as renewable products helped it beat forecasts.

Q3 operating profit rose 77.6% to €444M; renewables unit operating profit rose 34% to €305M buoyed by a 30% rise in sales volumes.

Neste is actively investing in renewables which accounted for 70% of group profits, and said that €1.4B investment in its Singapore refinery’s renewables output - its biggest single investment to date.

Revenue increased to €3.96B

Utilization rates at the company's renewables production facilities is expected to remain high, except for a scheduled four-week catalyst change at its Rotterdam refinery.

Neste will implement a scheduled 11-week major turnaround at its Porvoo refinery in Q2 2020 that is expected to hit its renewable unit’s operating profit by ~€40M

