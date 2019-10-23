Teekay Tankers raised to Buy with $2.50 PT at Jefferies

Teekay Tankers (TNK +3.5% ) opens higher after Jefferies upgrades shares to Buy from Hold and lifts its stock price target to $2.50 from $1.50.

Jefferies raises its price targets for all tanker companies, saying asset values are starting to reflect the "massive increases" in charter rates, but TNK enjoyed the firm's largest target increase on a percentage basis.

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans expects upside surprises to OPEC production to cause oil tanker demand and thus crude oil tanker charter rates and asset values to strengthen.