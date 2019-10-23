Morgan Stanley sets Street-high target for Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is up 1% in early going after Morgan Stanley raised its price target to a Street high.

The firm boosted its target to $289 from $247, pointing to what it expects as 2 points of service revenue growth coming from Apple TV, adding $3/share to the company's valuation.

Morgan Stanley's target implies 19.3% upside.

Meanwhile, Bernstein raised its target to $225 from $205, though that now implies 7% downside.

Sell-side analysts rate Apple Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.