Pentair up 3% post Q3 results

Pentair (PNR +3.5% ) reported Q3 sales of $713.6M a slight increase of 0.3% Y/Y; core sales declined by 2% Y/Y.

Sales by segments: Aquatic Systems $218.7M (-6% Y/Y); Filtration Solutions $273.5M (+13.8% Y/Y); Flow Technologies $221M (-7.1% Y/Y); and others $0.4M (+33.3%).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 140 bps to 35.7%; and operating margin was flat at 15.2%.

Segment income of $122.8M (+1% Y/Y) and ROS of 17.2% up by 10 bps.

SG&A expenses increased by 8.7% Y/Y to $126.4M; and as percentage of sales 17.7% up by 140 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations for the quarter was $167M; and free cash flow provided by continuing operations was $152M.

4Q19 Guidance: GAAP EPS of ~$0.60 - $0.62; Adj. EPS $0.64 - $0.66; and sales growth of ~2% Y/Y.

FY19 Outlook: GAAP EPS of ~$2.09; and Non-GAAP EPS of ~$2.35; sales growth to be flat; and expects FCF to approximate adjusted net income.

