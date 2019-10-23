FibroGen launches late-stage study of pamrevlumab in pancreatic cancer

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 3 clinical trial, LAPIS, evaluating FibroGen's (FGEN -0.1% ) pamrevlumab, combined with chemo agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, compared to placebo + the chemo agents, in patients with locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer.

The primary endpoint of the 256-subject study is overall survival (OS) and the proportion of patients achieving R0 or R1 resection after 24 weeks of treatment (surrogate endpoint). The estimated primary completion date is September 2022.

The objective of the study is to determine if pamrevlumab, used as neoadjuvant therapy, changes tumor status from unresectable (cancer cannot be removed with surgery) to resectable (surgery can be used) which significantly improves prognosis.

Pamrevlumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits a protein called connective tissue growth factor that plays a key role in the progression of fibrosis (scarring).

The company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss a marketing application under accelerated review status.