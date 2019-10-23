Chipotle bid down on slower expansion track concerns

Chipotle (CMG -3% ) trades lower after a strong earnings report, but slightly tempered tone from the company on expansion.

During the earnings call, Chipotle said about half of the 150 to 165 locations it opens in 2020 with have a Chipotlane after a test run of the concept went well. Compared to the total store base, that means delivery won't initially pack a powerful punch to sales.

Execs sounded somewhat cautious on international expansion, saying stores could be added in Canada if the business improved. Expansion outside of North America appears to be on a slower track.

The restaurant chain continues to renovate restaurants to add second assembly lines for delivery and pickup orders.

On Wall Street, Credit Suisse boosts its price target on CMG to $930 from $880 and BTIG backed up its Buy rating and $890 PT in a positive note. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer wasn't pushed off its Underperform rating. "We expect 2020 to be a more normalized financial year with an estimated mid-single-digit SSS and 20% EPS growth, making for a difficult upgrade case at 51x forward P/E," advises the firm.

Previously: Chipotle Mexican Grill EPS beats by $0.60, beats on revenue (Oct. 22)

Previously: Comparable sales sizzle at Chipotle (Oct. 22)