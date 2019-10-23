CHF Solutions prices registered direct offering

CHF Solutions (CHFS -22.5% ) has priced a registered direct offering of 575,830 shares of its common stock at $1.15 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$660K.

In a concurrent private placement, the Company agreed to issue to the investors in the registered direct offering unregistered warrants to purchase up to 575,830 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $1.41/share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for the offering for general corporate purposes, including the continued investment in commercialization efforts.

The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about October 25.