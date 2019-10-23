Stocks edge higher but Texas Instruments whacks semiconductor space

Stocks eke out early gains amid a big batch of Q3 earnings and continued uncertainty over Brexit; Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all +0.1% .

Notably, Texas Instruments -7.4% at the open following disappointing results that also are weighing on stocks of chipmakers globally.

But Boeing ( +3.3% ) provides some support despite missing earnings estimates and pushing back the first delivery for its 777X to early 2021 from late 2020, as it reiterated expectations for the 737 MAX to return to service in Q4.

European bourses also trade in mixed fashion, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% , Germany's DAX flat and France's CAC -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.3% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In the U.S., the materials ( +0.6% ) and communication services ( +0.5% ) groups top the early S&P sector leaderboard, while consumer discretionary ( -0.5% ), energy ( -0.5% ) and information technology ( -0.4% ) weigh on the broader market, the latter hurt by weakness in semiconductor names.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year yield downs 5 bps to 1.56% and the 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.74%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.55.