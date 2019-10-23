CoStar Group slides 7.4% despite strong margins

CoStar Group (CSGP -7.4% ) reports Q3 revenue of $352.8M (+15.5% Y/Y); with North America accounting for $343.8M (+15.8% Y/Y) of revenues & rest $9M (+4.7% Y/Y) from international revenues.

Q3 overall margins: Gross increased 375 bps to 79.9%; Operating increased 361 bps to 26.7%; EBITDA increased 224 bps to 32% & adj. EBITDA also increased 81 bps to 36.6%.

The Company had ~$1.39B in cash and equivalents.

“We continue to deliver excellent results as we generated Company-wide net new bookings of $50M, an increase of 27% Y/Y. Apartments.com, which generated 20% Y/Y revenue growth and is now at an annual revenue run rate of over $500M.” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder/CEO of CoStar Group.

Q4 2019 Outlook: STR will contribute $3-4M; Revenue of $360-366M growth of 15% Y/Y; Adj. EPS $2.52-2.64 & Adj. EBITDA of $129-135M.

FY 2019 Outlook: Revenue of $1.385-1.391B; Adj. EPS $9.90-10.02 & Adj. EBITDA of $494-500M.

