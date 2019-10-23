M/I Homes soars after posting Q3 records in new contracts, homes delivered

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) surges 8.1% after homes delivered and new contracts achieve third-quarter records and gross margin improved to 20.5%, a 130-basis point improvement from Q2.

Q3 EPS of $1.32 compares with the 99 cent average of two analysts; up from $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 homes delivered of 1,651 rose 16% Y/Y.

Q3 net contracts of 1,721, up 32% Y/Y.

Q3 average home closing price of $382K, fell 2.1%.

Q3 cancellation rate fell to 13% from 16% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total homebuilding revenue of $639.9M increased 15% Y/Y.

Homes in backlog at Sept. 30, 2019 of 2,915 units rose 2.4% Y/Y, while backlog sales value of $1.14B fell 0.3%.

Conference call at 4:00 PM ET.

Previously: M/I Homes EPS beats by $0.33, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)