Golden Entertainment +3% after JPMorgan nod

JPMorgan starts off coverage on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) with an Overweight rating and strong bull pitch.

Analyst Daniel Politzer: "While GDEN has long been attractive solely on valuation, our OW rating on GDEN reflects a favorable 2020 setup: (1) The Strat’s performance likely improves as renovation disruption subsides by year-end 2019 and GDEN progresses to a 15% ROI there, (2) the LV Strip has a strong lineup of large events/trade show rotations in 2020, (3) a stable macro backdrop in southern Nevada (labor market, wages, housing), where GDEN generates ~90% of its EBITDA, and (4) an attractive valuation, with shares trading at a ~25% 2020E free cash flow yield. We note the bulk of our projected upside reflects GDEN’s stable FCF being allocated to debt reduction (we see net leverage declining to 5.0x by YE 2020 vs. 5.6x as of June 30th); we assume modest EBITDA growth and minimal multiple expansion."

JP estimates GDEN can generate $3.26 in 2020 free cash flow per share.

The average sell-side rating on Golden Entertainment is Buy, while the Quant Rating is Bearish.