Aphria aiming to divest stake in Aussie cannabis producer Althea

According to the Australian Financial Review, Aphria (APHA -2.1% ) is looking to sell the majority of its stake in Melbourne-based Althea despite the favorable evolution of cannabis regulations there and its attractive entry point into Asian markets according to Jefferies' Owen Bennett.

He says that certain pot producers, including Canopy Growth (CGC -0.2% ) and Cronos Group (CRON +1.1% ) are reducing their exposure to Australia as they clean up their balance sheets, adding that the moves are surprising considering the country's long-term strategic importance.