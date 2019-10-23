Bonanza Creek sees Q3 sales volumes at high end of guidance

In an operational update, Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI -0.4%) says it anticipates Q3 sales volumes of 24.3K boe/day (57% oil), in line with its expectations and trending to the high end of the 22K-24K boe/day annual guidance range.
BCEI estimates Q3 capex will total $46.8M, bringing YTD capex to $173.2M, trending below the midpoint of the $230M-$255M annual guidance range.
Q3 lease operating expenses are expected to come in at $3.00/boe, up slightly Q/Q and resulting in YTD LOE of $2.93/boe, trending just below the midpoint of $2.75-$3.25/boe guidance.
BCEI says it does not expect Colorado's recently announced heightened scrutiny of permit applications to have any impact on its pending applications, development plan or well inventory.
