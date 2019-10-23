Arvinas up 13% on encouraging cancer candidate data

Thinly traded Arvinas (ARVN +13.2% ) is up on double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 386K shares, on the heels of preliminary data from Phase 1 clinical trials evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of candidates ARV-110 (metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer) and ARV-471 (ER+/HER2- locally advanced/metastatic breast cancer).

All doses have been well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities. Exposures for both have reached levels associated with tumor growth inhibition observed in preclinical studies.

Dose-escalation data on ARV-110 will be released in H1 2020 followed by the same on ARV-471 in H2 2020.

Both candidates are protein degraders based on the company's PROTAC platform.