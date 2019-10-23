Norsk Hydro Q3 earnings buoyed by Brazil ramp-up

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY +3.9% ) reported a smaller than expected decline in Q3, as revived output from its previously shut Brazilian operation and lower input costs partly compensated for lower alumina sales prices.

The company says that its operational problems in Brazil, which have weighed on earnings in the past years, have been resolved; its Alunorte alumina refinery, hit by a production embargo following a February 2018 spill, has ramped up production since a federal court lifted an embargo in May.

Underlying operating profit fell to NOK1.37B, from NOK2.68B last year; revenue fell to NOK37.5B from NOK39.8B a year earlier.

Net debt position decreased from NOK 15.1B to NOK 14.5B, with net cash provided by operating activities amounting to NOK3.5B

