Taseko Mines intends to list on the London Stock Exchange

Taseko Mines (TGB +1.6% ) announced that it would pursue a listing on the main market of the LSE, with approval expected by end of 2019.

However, Taseko is not planning to raise capital in conjunction with the LSE admission.

"It is with great pleasure that we are announcing our strategic move into the broad London market. The solid base of copper production and cash flow from our Gibraltar mine, combined with near-term production from our Florence copper project, presents an excellent investment opportunity currently unavailable to generalist investors in the UK and Europe,” said Taseko CEO Russell Hallbauer.