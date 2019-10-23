CNN readying digital news service that would pay publishers

CNN (T -0.3%) is in discussions to create a digital news service that would pay organizations to feature content on its platform, The Information reports.
That venture would compete against similar efforts at Facebook (FB +0.9%), Apple (AAPL +0.8%) and News Corp. (NWS +0.1%, NWSA).
CNN's service, internally called "NewsCo," will likely be a mix of subscription-based and ad-based content, CNN digital chief Andrew Morse says.
The company has assigned a dozen engineers, product execs and business execs so far, but Morse says he has the budget to add 50 people next year.
Last month, reports highlighted a News Corp. effort called Knewz.com, and Facebook has reportedly reached deals with publishers to include their headlines in its news tab.
