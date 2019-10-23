Honeywell CEO not seeing softer economy, as bookings 'very, very strong'

  • Several companies may have expressed concerns about slowing global growth, but Honeywell (HON +0.1%) CEO Darius Adamczyk tells CNBC the overall global environment remains strong.
  • "Overall we're actually not seeing the softening of this environment," Adamczyk says. "What predicts the future is bookings, and our bookings performance was very, very strong."
  • HON's backlog "was up high single digits for the quarter, and we had double-digit booking gains in places like China and the Middle East [and] Latin America... Even Europe was up nearly double-digits for us," the CEO says.
  • Despite HON's global scope, Adamczyk says the company focuses on local supply chains and has managed to navigate the imposition of tariffs well, though he would like to see a "fair trade resolution" between the U.S. and China.
