Sharps Compliance up 8% on Q1 earnings beat; reports record revenue and billings

Sharps Compliance (SMED +8.5% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 32.1% Y/Y to $13.6M, and billings of $14.2M (+38% Y/Y).

Billing by Market: Retail $4.14M (+83.3% Y/Y); Professional $4.14M (+12.5% Y/Y); Home Health Care $3.32M (+72.1% Y/Y); Pharmaceutical Manufacturer $937k (+16% Y/Y); Government $764k (+28% Y/Y); Assisted Living $624k (-3.3% Y/Y); Environmental $19k (-81.6% Y/Y); and Others $281K (-3.1% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 40 bps to 33%; and operating margin improved by 443 bps to 5.6%.

Q1 EBITDA was $1.19M (+130.3% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 373 bps to 8.7%.

SG&A expense was $3.51M (+16.1% Y/Y); as percentage of revenue 25.8% down by 357 bps.

Company has cash balance of $4.9M as of September 30, 2109.

