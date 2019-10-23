XBiotech commences mid-stage study of bermekimab in painful skin disorder

Enrollment is underway in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating XBiotech's (XBIT -0.3% ) bermekimab in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa, a condition characterized by small painful lumps under the skin, typically in areas where skin rubs together (e.g., armpits, groin, buttocks, breasts).

The primary endpoint of the 150-subject study is the proportion of responders at week 12 versus placebo as measured by a scale called HiSCR. The estimated primary completion date is July 2020.

Bermekimab (MABp1) is a monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) the pro-inflammatory protein interleukin-1alpha (IL-1α).