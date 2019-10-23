BTIG positive on McDonald's

BTIG takes the long view on McDonald's (MCD +0.5% ) after digesting the company's Q3 earnings report.

"While we are disappointed by the lack of flowthrough from the strong sales, we believe the long-term benefits from some of the technology spending is worth the near-term investment," writes analyst Peter Saleh.

"We expect domestic same-store sales to remain healthy, driven in part by higher menu prices, add-ons associated with Dynamic Yield and the on-going shift away from deep discounts," he adds.

Saleh notes McDonald's gained hamburger market share in Q3 to take some of the sting off losing chicken sales from all the Popeye's and Chick-fil-A publicity.

BTIG keeps a Buy rating on McDonald's and price target of $240.