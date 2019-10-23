Euronet Worldwide -2.3% post Q3 results

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT -2.3% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 10.1% Y/Y to $787M, of which EFT Processing was 316.2M (+21% Y/Y); Epay 191.1M (+3% Y/Y) & Money Transfer of 280.8M (+6% Y/Y).

Transactions: Total were 1.23B (+21% Y/Y); EFT Processing 800M (+13% Y/Y); Epay 398M (+40% Y/Y) & Money Transfer 29.3M (+5% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Total operating increased 353 bps to 24.7%; EFT Processing increased 533 bps to 47.7%; Epay increased 167 bps to 10.5% & Money Transfer declined 10 bps to 12.7%.

Adj. EBITDA margin: Total increased 349 bps to 28.9%; EFT Processing increased 485 bps to 53.4%; Epay increased 149 bps to 11.4% & Money Transfer declined 16 bps to 15.6%.

Q3 money transfers grew 5% Y/Y and non-transfer transactions, such as currency exchange and check cashing, grew 6% Y/Y, resulting in total transaction growth of 5% Y/Y.

Cash on hand was $1.73B, total debt was $1.10B; the decrease in debt was primarily from the impact of foreign currency translation on the Company's Euro-denominated debt.

Q4 Outlook: Adj. EPS ~$1.61.

