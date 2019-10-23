Evercore sinks 7.7% after Q3 advisory fees disappoint

Evercore (NYSE:EVR) slumps 7.7% after Q3 misses on both adjusted EPS and revenue.

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak points out that Q3 advisory fees of $321M came in "well below" his $385M forecast.

While Evercore Chairman Roger C. Altman notes backlog remains "strong" and the company continues to gain market share, he also notes "a certain softening in global transaction volumes."

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.26 fell short of the $1.63 consensus estimate; increased from $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted net revenue of $408.5M trails the consensus estimate of $475.9M and increased 6% Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 20.8% narrowed by 180 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted compensation ratio of 58.0% (below Wolfe's forecast of 58.9%) vs. 57.5% in Q3 2018.

On the bright side, Wolfe's Chubak notes that trading commissions of $46.8M beat his estimate of $44.2M.

