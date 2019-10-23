SunCoke shareholder Nokomis says company not supporting shareholders

SunCoke Energy (SXC +0.5% ) edges higher after shareholder Nokomis Capital tells the company's board to "act with urgency to fix major problems around capital allocation and corporate governance."

The shareholder says SXC has "erred in their plans for capital allocation, which has damaged shareholder value," and shareholders "want action toward reinvestment that focuses on shareholder returns."

Nokomis says it is "surprised and disappointed" by the lack of openness and responsiveness from SXC CEO Mike Rippey.

SXC "needs new board members with expertise in finance and capital allocation," Nokomis says, noting that six are more than 60 years old.