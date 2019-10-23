Resideo cuts FY19 forecasts; appoints Robert Ryder as interim CFO

Resideo Technologies (REZI -40%) estimates Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be ~$77M - $79M, with revenue anticipated to be $1.226B, +2% Y/Y
A decline in the Comfort business was witnessed, primarily due to lower sales volumes in non-connected thermostats; REZI says that poor pre-spin cutover from the prior generation of non-connected thermostats to the T-Series line impacted the adoption of mid-level T-Series thermostats.
The company expects these headwinds to continue into the peak winter demand period, which is expected to reduce previously anticipated FY 2019 Products & Solutions segment revenue by~$110M
FY19 adjusted EBITDA guidance has been updated to be in the range of $330M - $350M, compared to prior forecast of $410M - $430M; also updated its full-year 2019 guidance for revenue growth to 2% to 4%, as compared to previously expected 2% to 5%.
The company also appoints Robert (Bob) Ryder as the interim CFO, effective Novemeber 7, 2019, succeeding Joseph Ragan.
Bob previously served as CFO of Constellation Brands
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox