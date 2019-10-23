Resideo cuts FY19 forecasts; appoints Robert Ryder as interim CFO

Resideo Technologies (REZI -40% ) estimates Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be ~$77M - $79M, with revenue anticipated to be $1.226B, +2% Y/Y

A decline in the Comfort business was witnessed, primarily due to lower sales volumes in non-connected thermostats; REZI says that poor pre-spin cutover from the prior generation of non-connected thermostats to the T-Series line impacted the adoption of mid-level T-Series thermostats.

The company expects these headwinds to continue into the peak winter demand period, which is expected to reduce previously anticipated FY 2019 Products & Solutions segment revenue by~$110M

FY19 adjusted EBITDA guidance has been updated to be in the range of $330M - $350M, compared to prior forecast of $410M - $430M; also updated its full-year 2019 guidance for revenue growth to 2% to 4%, as compared to previously expected 2% to 5%.

The company also appoints Robert (Bob) Ryder as the interim CFO, effective Novemeber 7, 2019, succeeding Joseph Ragan.

Bob previously served as CFO of Constellation Brands