Goldman analyst sees 'compelling value' in Buy-rated Albemarle, Livent

Sharp declines in spot lithium prices and elevated investor skepticism makes a "compelling" setup for a contrarian call on Albemarle (ALB +1.1% ) and Livent (LTHM -1.4% ), Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Koort says.

The current negative sentiment and spot price plunge have run counter to ALB's fundamentals, according to Koort, who also believes lithium prices are approaching a bottom given limited cash margins for the marginal producers, which indicates investors "should dust off their lithium files and consider preparing for an upturn."

Despite lowering his price target for ALB to $85 from $96 and for LTHM to $8.50 from $9, Koort sees "compelling value" in both Buy-rated names.

ALB's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform.