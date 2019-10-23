Fresnillo Q3 production drops, expects lower 2019 output

Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF -4.1% ) said that annual silver and gold production would be at the lower end of an already reduced target range, after reporting a fall in output for Q3 due to lower ore grades.

Silver production slumped 14.5% to 13,283 kilo ounces, while gold production fell nearly 7% to 209.8 koz.

The company revised its annual output at the lower end of 55M - 58M ounces of silver and 880-910 koz of gold.

In July, Fresnillo had slashed the forecasts from prior targets of 58M - 61M ounces and 910-930 koz