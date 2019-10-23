Newmont gradually resuming production at Peñasquito mine

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM +2.6% ) says it has re-started production at its Peñasquito mine in Mexico, after the second blockade at the operation this year was lifted two weeks ago.

NEM says it has started a 10-day process of bringing the operation back to full production, supported by an ongoing police presence.

The open-pit mine produced 272K oz. of gold last year, accounting for 17% of NEM's net asset value and 4.2% of the company's total projected 2019 gold output of 6.5M oz.