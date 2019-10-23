BeyondSpring commences late-stage study of Plinabulin for preventing chemo-induced neutropenia

The first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 3 clinical trial, Study 106, evaluating BeyondSpring's (BYSI -4.1% ) lead candidate Plinabulin for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) (abnormally low levels of a type of immune cell call neutrophils).

Participants will be receiving a chemo regimen called TAC (taxotere, doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide) plus Amgen's Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) plus Plinabulin while those in the comparator arm will receive TAC + Neulasta.

The company plans to file marketing applications for both CIN and NSCLC (also in Phase 3) indications in China in Q1 2020 and in the U.S. later in 2020.

Plinabulin is a small molecule activator of a protein called GEF-H1.