Covenant Transportation -2.6% post Q3 results

Covenant Transportation (CVTI -2.6% ) reports Q3 revenue decrease of 8.4% Y/Y to $222.9M, of which Freight revenue was $199.8M (-6.9% Y/Y) & Fuel surcharge revenue of $23.1M (-19.5% Y/Y).

Operating ratio increased 760 bps to 100.9% & adj. operating ratio increased 850 bps to 100.6%.

Average freight revenue/loaded mile was $2.054 (-4.9% Y/Y); Average freight revenue/total mile $1.858 (-5.5% Y/Y); Average freight revenue per tractor/week $3,766 (-9.5% Y/Y); Average miles/tractor/period 26,638 (-4.2% Y/Y) & Weighted avg. tractors for period were 3,071 (-0.3% Y/Y).

Tractors & Trailers at end of period were 3,008 (-2.2% Y/Y) & 6,822 (-6% Y/Y) respectively.

At September 30, 2019, total debt, net of cash was of $328.8M and stockholders’ equity was $348.4M.

Net Debt to Capitalization Ratio increased 590 bps to 48.5% and leverage ratio has increased to 2.3x from 1.5x for the period ended December 31, 2018.

