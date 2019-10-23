Eramet's nickel plant in Indonesia to start in H1 2020

Eramet (OTC:ERMAF) said that its Weda Bay Nickel plant in Indonesia would start operation in 1H 2020, ahead of schedule, and reiterated production targets.

The company is targeting annual production of 30,000 tonnes of nickel content at Weda Bay of which 13,000 is offtake for Eramet.

Nickel cash costs at its SLN plant in New Caledonia fell to $5.76/lb versus an average of $6.05 in 1H 2019; expects further cost reductions for Q4.

Sales in Q3 fell 6% to €895M from €951M last year, as manganese prices fell and on the impact of bringing quality processes into conformity at Aubert & Duval.

