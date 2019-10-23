Centamin maintains FY guidance despite lower Q3 output

Oct. 23, 2019 11:48 AM ETCentamin plc (CELTF)CELTFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Centamin's (OTCPK:CELTF) Sukari mine, in Egypt, produced 98,045 oz of gold in Q3, a 17% decrease on Y/Y basis and sequentially
  • Despite lower production, the company expects to reach the lower end of its full-year production guidance, at 490,000 oz.
  • Reported gross revenue of $160.8M from the sale of 108,826 oz of gold, at an average price of $1,478/oz
  • As a result of the lower output, unit cash costs increased by 39% year-on-year to $860/oz; AISC was 34% higher at $1 141/oz.
