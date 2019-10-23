Antofagasta sees production hit by protests but maintains full-year guidance

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) says ongoing protests in Chile could knock 5K metric tons off production, equivalent to ~3% of Q3 output, due to delays in supplies and travel disruptions for workers.

Antofagasta, which operates four mines in Chile, says Q3 copper production fell 0.8% Q/Q but rose 4.6% Y/Y to 197K mt, but maintains its full-year forecast unchanged at 750K-790M mt of copper while expecting 2020 output will turn lower at 725K-755K mt, as grades decline at the Centinela mine before picking up again in 2021.

The miner says YTD copper volumes totaled 584.2K mt, 16% higher than the same period in 2018.