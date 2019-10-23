U.S. will lift sanctions against Turkey as cease-fire is now permanent

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) gains 3.4% as U.S. President Trump announces that the Turkish cease-fire in northeastern Syria is permanent.

The Turkish lira jumps 1.3% to 5.7337 per U.S. dollar.

Crude oil gains 1.4% to $55.24 per barrel.

The U.S. will lift economic sanctions against Turkey that were imposed earlier this month after Turkey military moved into Syria when U.S. troops were removed.

Russian troops will help patrol the borders area of the Syrian side of the Syria-Turkey border, according to Russian state media.

Russia's President Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached a deal on Tuesday to jointly patrol the border zone formerly occupied by the Kurds.

Previously: U.S., Turkey agree to cease-fire in Syria (Oct. 17)