Disney Plus to quickly reach 8M subs - Nathanson

Disney Plus (DIS -1% ) should hit 8M subs "out of the gate" after its launch next month, analyst Michael Nathanson says in an update on the streaming service.

It should then reach 18M by the end of its fiscal 2020, he says.

That's thanks in part to the company's promotional mix so far: its limited-time three-year discount for D23, a similar three-year discount offer for Parks guests, its bundling Disney Plus with ESPN Plus and Hulu, and now Verizon's free-year offer for unlimited subscribers.

Assuming half of Verizon's 33.9M consumer accounts are eligible for the Disney Plus offer, Nathanson sees 17.7M as a "fair estimate" for eligibility, and if half of those take advantage, that's 9M subs for Disney just in the first year from the Verizon agreement, and "There are likely more of these promotions taking place ahead of the Nov. 12 U.S. launch date given all the various Disney consumer touchpoints."

On the cost side, though, he expects Disney's direct-to-consumer segment to lose $2.3B in fiscal 2019, almost half of that coming from Hulu. And he thinks that loss will narrow and turn into a $1.6B profit by fiscal 2024.

Disney has targeted 60M-90M subscribers for the service by fiscal 2024.