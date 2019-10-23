GE reportedly delivers flight-ready engine for Boeing 777X

General Electric (GE +0.6% ) delivered the first flight-compliant GE9X engine to Boeing's (BA +1% ) Everett, Wash., plant, paving the way for Boeing 777-9 flight tests to resume, Aviation Week reports.

GE Aviation announced in June that it found premature wear in the compressor of its new GE9X, which delayed the maiden flight of the new Boeing 777X.

In other good news for GE aviation, Boeing maintained its forecast for the 737 MAX's return to service; GE earlier this year called the 737 MAX groundings a new risk for the flagship business.